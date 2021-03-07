EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

