EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

