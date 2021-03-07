EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

