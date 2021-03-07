Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETO stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

