Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ebang International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,017,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Shares of EBON opened at $6.16 on Friday. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.