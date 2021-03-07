EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

