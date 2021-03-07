Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Up 50.8% in February

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the January 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

