eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $114.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.73.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

EHTH opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in eHealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

