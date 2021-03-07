Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $116,693.20 and $76,926.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.