Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.11.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$51.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.80. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.31.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.