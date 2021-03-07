Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.45 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

