Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.