Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 4,860,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

