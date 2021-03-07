Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.07. 66,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 15,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

