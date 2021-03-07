EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

