EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 3,751,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,112,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.