Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $3,028,054.68 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $33,756,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08.

ENPH opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $815,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

