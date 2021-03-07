EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries makes up approximately 2.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $51,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 306,056 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE NPO traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 145,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

