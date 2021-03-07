Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.78

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.78 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 150.80 ($1.97). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 662,204 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

