Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $29.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

EQH stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,935. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $31.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

