Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.91.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.