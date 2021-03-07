Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $77.18 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $82.21 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,192.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.91. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.