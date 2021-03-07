Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. AJO LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

