Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

