Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Subaru Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subaru in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.