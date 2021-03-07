Ergo Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $67.45 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,320.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.89 or 0.03353379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.00371889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01024961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00414494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.00369397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00250861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,966,775 coins and its circulating supply is 29,663,053 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

