Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

