ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Purchases $1,539,000.00 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

