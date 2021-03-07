Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.66 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report $356.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.40 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $392.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.89. The company had a trading volume of 383,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,125. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $295.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

