Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,596. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.