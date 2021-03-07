Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.