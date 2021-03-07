Everest One Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $57.74 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00463635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00080565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00459445 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

