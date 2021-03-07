Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.06.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

