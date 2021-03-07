Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

