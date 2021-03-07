Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $80.55 on Friday. Exor has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.