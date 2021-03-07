Expanse Price Tops $0.12 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.20 million and $43,843.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.16 or 0.03270583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.75 or 0.00367464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.01010102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.00411220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00363249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00250319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

