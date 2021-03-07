Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $123.80 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

