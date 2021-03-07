Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 141,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,820,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.