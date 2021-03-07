FantasyGold Market Cap Hits $70,789.69 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $70,789.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00467503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00461217 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Token Trading

