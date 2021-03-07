Fantom Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Fantom has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $136.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00790119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.