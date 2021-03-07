Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FBSS opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

