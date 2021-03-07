Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 350,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.45. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,841,000. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Ferrari by 40.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,988,000 after purchasing an additional 238,648 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.