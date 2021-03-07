Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 28th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 384.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

