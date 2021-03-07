FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 1,136,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 952,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FibroGen by 38.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.