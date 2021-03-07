FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FXCNY opened at $2.95 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

