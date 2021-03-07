Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.09. 575,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.