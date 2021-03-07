Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.74 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

