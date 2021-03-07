Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 3.3% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.