Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $398,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.97 on Friday, hitting $385.07. 6,516,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

