Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 321,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,699,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,154. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

